Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp 'angry and disappointed' after 'horrible start' at Wolves
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lamented his side's poor start at Molineux, which saw the Reds concede twice inside 12 minutes
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he felt 'angry and disappointed' after the Reds' 'horrible start' in their 3-0 defeat at Wolves on Saturday.
Klopp's side found themselves two down inside 12 minutes following a Joel Matip own goal and a Craig Dawson effort in the teams' Premier League clash at Molineux.
Speaking after the game, Klopp told Premier League Productions: "I'm so disappointed and angry about the first 15 minutes, I can't find the words for it.
"Then we have chances we should score. It could have been 2-1 and that would have changed everything I'm sure. Wolves deserve the three points."
Liverpool were unable to recover and fell to a disappointing 3-0 loss as Ruben Neves added another for the home side after 71 minutes.
"Obviously it was a horrible start," Klopp said. "Two goals which cannot happen like that. But it happened and we were 2-0 down because of our own fault.
"We should have defended better. We were passive in that period. I cannot explain it. There is no excuse for it."
Liverpool now face Everton next at Anfield next Monday and Klopp has called on his players to step up ahead of the Merseyside derby.
"We have to change it immediately in the next game," he said. "Everton won today and they are in a good moment so we have to prove a point again."
