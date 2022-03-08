Liverpool can make history in the Champions League this season – and here's how

Liverpool are going well in the Champions League this season. Six wins from six in the group stages made the Reds the first-ever English side to complete a clean sweep from Round 1 of the competition.

In terms of a 100% record throughout the competition, however, Liverpool are chasing history. Only one team has ever done it before – and that comes with a caveat.

Bayern Munich are the only side to have ever won every single game en route to a European title. In the modern era, at least: since 1993, the Champions League has consisted of a group stage, making the feat almost impossible. But Bayern managed the achievement in 2020.

If you remember, that season it was a little simpler to rack up the wins, with the quarter-finals onwards consisting purely of single-legged matches. Bayern managed to knock Chelsea out of the last-16 before that 8-2 demolition over Barcelona in a single-match quarter-final – then conquers of France, with wins over Lyon and PSG.

Jurgen Klopp's side can go one better than Bayern. Ajax were the only other team from the group stage to win six in six before drawing 2-2 with Benfica in the last-16. Liverpool, however, beat Inter Milan 2-0 at the San Siro.

Liverpool are over halfway through their Champions League campaign, should they win it. Such an achievement, too, would potentially place them as the greatest team to ever win the Champions League team – probably the greatest Reds team to do so – especially given the fact that they breezed through a group containing Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto.

There's a long way to go, mind. Just one mistake could see the Merseysiders fall out of the competition entirely, let alone settle for a draw. And with no away goals this season, there's no away advantage anymore, either.

