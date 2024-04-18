Liverpool close to agreeing terms for next manager - after major development in negotiations: report

Liverpool have made a major breakthrough in their pursuit of their next manager, with negotiations close to being complete.

Xabi Alonso seemed the preferred choice at Anfield to replace Jurgen Klopp, but the former Liverpool midfielder has opted to stay managing in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen. As a result, the Reds started looking elsewhere, with one candidate clearly standing out above everyone else.

And now, it seems like the new Liverpool manager is close to being finalised, if the emergence of recent reports are to be believed.

Liverpool will have a new boss for next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Portuguese outlet SIC journalist Pedro Sepulveda, Liverpool are in "final negotiations" with Ruben Amorim, with the final details of his contract still being decided.

The report also states that a major development in negotiations has seen Amorim's agent, Nomi Sports, buy an apartment in Liverpool city centre, ahead of the Portuguese boss' proposed move to Anfield in the summer.

Despite this suggestion that Amorim is close to agreeing a deal to take over as Liverpool manager after the departure of Jurgen Klopp, Amorim has been bullish about the reports linking him with the Liverpool job as false.

Amorim is close to being the new Liverpool manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I did not meet Liverpool for any interview and there’s no agreement, it’s not true," he said. “I’m Sporting manager, I want to win here and I didn’t meet any club. Nothing has been agreed. Stop with this story. This is the last time I speak about my future.”

With Sporting close to securing the league title in Portugal, it's understandable that Amorim would like to publicly focus on the club where he's currently working, though that doesn't mean negotiations aren't taking place in the background.

In FourFourTwo's view, this does seem like a significant step in any potential deal between both parties, though it's unlikely that anything will be announced until the end of the season. Plus, Nomi Sports also look after Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, giving further reason as to why a flat has been bought in the city, and not just for the apparently impending arrival of Amorim.

