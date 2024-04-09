Who is Ruben Amorim? Everything you need to know about the potential new Liverpool manager

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Who is Ruben Amorim? The Sporting Lisbon boss tipped to become the next manager of Liverpool uncovered

Ruben Amorim, Head Coach of Sporting CP, looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between Atalanta and Sporting CP at the Stadio di Bergamo on March 14, 2024 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images) Liverpool
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has emerged as the frontrunner to become the next Liverpool manager, taking over from Jurgen Klopp who is set to depart at the end of the season.

Reports have suggested that Amorim has already reached an agreement in principle to become the next Liverpool boss, with the 39-year-old set to sign a three-year contract.

