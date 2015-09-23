Liverpool continue to wait on Benteke hamstring prognosis

Liverpool are to assess striker Christian Benteke for the remainder of the week amid reports he faces a fortnight out of action with a hamstring injury.

The Belgian picked up the problem during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Norwich City, assistant Gary McAllister confirming he would undergo an MRI scan on Tuesday.

While reports suggested Benteke will need two weeks to recover - potentially putting him in doubt for the Merseyside derby against Everton on October 4 - Liverpool will continue to assess his fitness throughout the week.

Benteke has scored twice in all competitions since moving from Aston Villa during the close-season and any absence would represent a blow for Brendan Rodgers going into fixtures against Carlisle United in the League Cup, Villa in the Premier League and Sion in the Europa League prior to their trip to Goodison Park.

Rodgers saw captain Jordan Henderson ruled out for up to two months on Saturday, having sustained a broken bone in his foot during training.