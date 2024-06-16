Liverpool earmark Bundesliga captain to begin defensive overhaul under Arne Slot: report

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for German centre-back Waldemar Anton as Arne Slot looks to reinvigorate the side’s back-line.

The 27-year-old Anton captained Stuttgart last season, and he has impressed in the Bundesliga, attracting the attention of Germany's manager Julian Nagelsmann as well as Liverpool. Anton received his first senior international call-up in March and has since earned two caps, while he was on the bench for Germany’s 5-1 drubbing of Scotland on the opening day of Euro 2024.

But Liverpool fans didn't see Anton in action on Friday night, Bild reports that the Reds are monitoring his progress closely. The publication states that Slot's team has expressed interest in the defender and is aware of the release clause currently inserted into his contract.

It is thought that a relatively modest bid of £19 million would be sufficient to trigger Anton's release clause and allow him to speak to potential suitors. But there is a catch for the Reds.

The Premier League outfit face competition for the defender, as both Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are also reportedly interested, having been enamoured by his displays in Germany.

Rising through the youth ranks at Hannover 96, Anton transferred to Stuttgart in 2020 and has since made 141 appearances, surpassing the 137 he made for his former club.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoenes spoke up his player last season, saying: "Waldi flys a bit under the radar. He plays incredibly consistently, is an unbelievable stabilising factor, and makes very few mistakes. That's a very important characteristic for a defender. Both on and off the ball, Waldi has delivered performances that render him worthy of a look [for the national team].

"I don't mean to demand anything. There are plenty of other lads who are also good. But Waldi has played a really good season. Waldi is solid in so many areas. He brings the overall package. He's a real leader not just in matches but also in training. He fulfills that role uniquely."

