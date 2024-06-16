Liverpool earmark Bundesliga captain to begin defensive overhaul under Arne Slot: report

Liverpool are looking to bolster their back line this summer and reports suggest Arne Slot is targeting a Bundesliga captain

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for German centre-back Waldemar Anton as Arne Slot looks to reinvigorate the side’s back-line.

The 27-year-old Anton captained Stuttgart last season, and he has impressed in the Bundesliga, attracting the attention of Germany's manager Julian Nagelsmann as well as Liverpool. Anton received his first senior international call-up in March and has since earned two caps, while he was on the bench for Germany’s 5-1 drubbing of Scotland on the opening day of Euro 2024.

