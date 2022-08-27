Liverpool equal biggest-ever Premier League wins with 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth
Liverpool's incredible 9-0 victory at home to Bournemouth has equalled the biggest-ever wins in Premier League history
Liverpool have equalled a Premier League record held by Manchester United and Leicester City for the biggest win in the competition's history following their 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp's side were without a win in any of their opening three Premier League games this season, having drawn with Fulham and Crystal Palace and then lost at Manchester United on Monday night.
But the Reds found their touch in some style in this match and could have reached double figures as Bournemouth were completely outclassed at Anfield.
Liverpool were two up inside six minutes through Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot, with further strikes from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk making it 5-0 at half-time.
The second half started badly for Bournemouth too as centre-back Chris Mepham scored an own goal after 46 minutes.
Firmino made it 7-0 with just over an hour on the clock and at that stage, it was very much damage limitation for Scott Parker's side.
Fabio Carvalho added an eighth later on with his first Liverpool goal and Diaz netted his second of the afternoon with five minutes left to round off an amazing 9-0 win.
The win is the joint-biggest in Premier League history, with three previous 9-0 scorelines in the competition.
Manchester United famously beat Ipswich Town 9-0 in 1995, a scoreline repeated by the Red Devils in their thrashing of Southampton last year. And that was the second 9-0 loss for the Saints, beaten 9-0 at home by Leicester City in 2019.
Incredibly, last year's Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah did not get on the scoresheet on Saturday and the Egyptian forward missed several chances to convert, even firing over the crossbar from a couple of yards out in the first half.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
