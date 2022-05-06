Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino may miss Tottenham game

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could miss the visit of Tottenham and be held back for Tuesday’s trip to Aston Villa.

The Brazil international is back in full training after a five-match absence due to a foot problem but manager Jurgen Klopp is more inclined to allow him to train over the weekend to build up his fitness.

Centre-back Joel Matip and midfielder Jordan Henderson could return, having been rested for the midweek Champions League semi-final win in Villarreal.

Tottenham will be without Sergio Reguilon again.

The Spaniard has a groin issue and boss Antonio Conte does not know whether he will play again this season.

He joins Oliver Skipp (pubis), Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty (both knee) in the treatment room.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Mane, Diaz, Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Origi, Minamino.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Sessegnon, White, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.