Liverpool frustrated by VAR as Arsenal's Gabriel goes unpunished for handball

Liverpool thought they should have been awarded a penalty in the first half of their Premier League clash away to Arsenal on Sunday.

Diogo Jota's cross clearly struck Gabriel on the arm, which was in an unnatural position, but the referee waved play on and VAR chose not to intervene.

In fairness to Gabriel, there probably was little he could do to get out of the way as Jota was very close when he struck the ball.

However, penalties have been awarded in recent times following similar actions in the Premier League and it is a lack of consistency which is a frustration for many.

Anyone else feel every other team gets these decisions from VAR? pic.twitter.com/ykt8RYXLkpOctober 9, 2022 See more

As usual, Twitter was awash with opinions, with many believing the Reds should have had a penalty.

But the call went Arsenal's way and the Gunners were able to stay in front, courtesy of Gabriel Martinelli's first-minute goal.

Uruguay attacker Darwin Nunez later levelled for Liverpool, but Bukayo Saka put Mikel Arteta's side back in front right at the end of the first half.

Roberto Firmino then made it 2-2 eight minutes into the second period.

Arsenal went 3-2 up from a Saka penalty after 76 minutes following another contentious call as Thiago was adjudged to have fouled Gabriel Jesus.