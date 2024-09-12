Liverpool have signed star with potential to be 'better than Jude Bellingham', says former Dutch star

Prior to Jude Bellingham's big money switch to Real Madrid in 2023, Liverpool were long-linked with the star. Could they have signed someone better than him, in his absence, though?

The Reds were hardly the only club pursuing the England and Borussia Dortmund star, but for a while it looked as if Bellingham would indeed end up at Anfield. Earlier this year, former Liverpool defender Conor Coady even revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson spent plenty of time attempting to convince Bellingham to join them on Merseyside during England’s 2022 World Cup camp in Qatar.

“They man marked the life out of him. I think them two tried it (to sign him) and to be fair, you would, wouldn’t you?” Coady said. Bellingham eventually opted for Real Madrid – with Liverpool moving onto other targets – but according to one former Netherlands star, it may actually work out better for the Reds in the long run.

Rafael van der Vaart believes Liverpool don’t need Jude Bellingham – because they have Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch could emerge as a key player at Anfield this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Ajax, Real Madrid and Tottenham playmaker Rafael van der Vaart believes Liverpool now have a midfielder at their disposal who has the potential to surpass Bellingham, in Ryan Gravenberch.

Netherlands international Gravenberch became an option for the Liverpool hierarchy once they decided against spending so heavily on Bellingham. The former Bayern Munich man arrived at Anfield in September 2023 for a fee of around €40million, a fraction of the €103million Bellingham eventually cost Real Madrid.

And despite a modest first season in England, van der Vaart believes Gravenberch can take his game to the next level in 2024/25 under new manager – and fellow Dutchman – Arne Slot.

“I took quite a lot of stick when I said Ryan Gravenberch has the potential to be better than Jude Bellingham a year or so ago, but I stand by it,” van der Vaart told BetMGM.

Rafael van der Vaart says he got stick for comparing Bellingham with Gravenberch (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’ve always said the sky's the limit for him if he can use his full potential and ability, so I’m not surprised by how good he’s been this season both for Liverpool and the Netherlands.

“Arne Slot has found a spot for him in the team at Liverpool and he’s thriving – you just have to look at the pass he played against Germany on Tuesday to show this is a player who has everything required to go right to the top. He’s strong, quick and intelligent – Liverpool fans should be very excited about what’s to come.”

