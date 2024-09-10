Pressure building on Liverpool star Darwin Nunez exit, as former Red touts the 'major difference' between Uruguayan and Erling Haaland

Darwin Nunez's finishing has come in for criticism since his move to Liverpool

Darwin Nunez has been told that he needs to take a cue from Erling Haaland and learn to be more clinical in front of goal if he wants to regain a berth in Liverpool's starting XI, let alone get anywhere near matching the prolific Norwegian.

Nunez has had to settle for a place on Arne Slot's bench so far this season, with Diogo Jota preferred at centre-forward while Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz have taken up the places on the wings.

The Uruguayan's two Liverpool appearances to date this season, against Brentford and Manchester United have both come as late substitutes after the result had already been put beyond reasonable doubt.

Jermaine Pennant tells Darwin Nunez to be more clinical

Speaking to BonusCodeBets.co.uk, former Liverpool winger Pennant said of Nunez: "He's got all the attributes. It's similar to Haaland. But he just doesn't have Haaland's finishing capabilities yet.

"That's the major difference. I think if he can sort that out, then there is a future for him.

"But if that finishing doesn't get better and is not ruthless, then, unfortunately, there'll be players in that team who can do that job better by scoring goals and will take his position.”

Jermaine Pennant represented Liverpool from 2006-2009

Nunez arrived at Anfield in summer 2022 and has proven to be extremely mercurial, with moments of genius too often followed by poor finishing and bizarre decisions.

That lack of consistency led to criticism last season, with his tally of 20 Premier League goals in 67 appearances for Liverpool coming against an expected goals of 33 - one of the worst under-performances in the division.

Liverpool have maintained a 100% record to kick off the new campaign, following up back-to-back 2-0 wins over Ipswich and Brentford with another impressive showing in an unanswered three-goal victory at Old Trafford just before the international break. The Reds will resume their season by hosting Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

