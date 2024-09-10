Pressure building on Liverpool star Darwin Nunez exit, as former Red touts the 'major difference' between Uruguayan and Erling Haaland

By
published

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is yet to start a game this season, playing exclusively from the bench

Liverpool squad for 2024/25 LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Darwin Nunez of Liverpool during the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Las Palmas at Anfield on August 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Darwin Nunez's finishing has come in for criticism since his move to Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez has been told that he needs to take a cue from Erling Haaland and learn to be more clinical in front of goal if he wants to regain a berth in Liverpool's starting XI, let alone get anywhere near matching the prolific Norwegian.

Nunez has had to settle for a place on Arne Slot's bench so far this season, with Diogo Jota preferred at centre-forward while Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz have taken up the places on the wings.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.