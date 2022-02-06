Liverpool interest in "the new Lukaku" could spell end for Roberto Firmino at Anfield

Liverpool have relied on a formidable forward line of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in recent years. The three have made a name for themselves as one of the best attacking trios in Premier League history, and won both a Champions League and Premier League together.

But soon all three will be in their 30s, and it's becoming clear that Jurgen Klopp is planning for a future where the three of them no longer lead the line. Diogo Jota arrived from Wolves last year, Luis Diaz signed this January, and the Reds have even been linked with the likes of Erling Haaland.

The latest rumour is one of the clearest signs yet that change is coming to Anfield.

News from France says that Liverpool are keen on a 17-year-old Le Havre forward Andy Elysee Logbo, who has been dubbed "the new Romelu Lukaku".

Le Havre has a well-renowned academy that has previously seen the likes of Paul Pogba, Riyad Mahrez and Dmitri Payet come through its ranks.

Logbo is yet to make an appearance for the Ligue 1's senior side, but he's a 6ft 2in centre forward who it's easy to see slotting into the Firmino role in Liverpool's system in future.

It's unclear what kind of fee Logbo would command, but with the hype surrounding him, it would likely be a hefty amount for a teenager.

