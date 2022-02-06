It's official: Son Heung-min is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
By Conor Pope published
No, seriously: the existence of Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is canon in the MCU, but you might have missed it
Around the release of 2021's Spider-man: No Way Home, you may have spotted a burgeoning bromance between its star (and Tottenham fan) Tom Holland and Spurs forward Son Heung-min.
As part of the film's advertising push, the pair sat down for some one-on-one chats, including for the club's own YouTube account.
But what neither of them mentioned is that they are effectively colleagues in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Now, FourFourTwo isn't about to announce to the casting of Son as the Human Torch in the upcoming Fantastic Four (as good as we think that would be).
No, the South Korean forward has actually already appeared in one of the Marvel films.
If you didn't realise it, well, you're not alone. Some of the FFT office are comic book film devotees and still didn't know about it until TikTok user @noproblemgambler revealed the cameo recently.
The appearance is so slight that 'blink-and-you-miss-it' might even be to overstate it: it's a split-second, blurry background clip that needs some proper examination.
In 2021's Black Widow, there's a scene where Scarlett Johansson's Natasha and Florence Pugh's Yelena walk into a shop that has a TV in the background, with a football match playing.
It's a very blurry screen, but after some truly heroic digging, @noproblemgambler has determined that it's a 2014 friendly between South Korea and Paraguay.
And in the starting line-up for South Korea that day? One Son Heung-min.
We'll let the TikToker explain it himself:
@noproblemgambler ♬ original sound - No Problem Gambler
There you have it: Son Heung-min is in the MCU, and he shared a scene with Scarlett Johansson. So the next time the world faces an apocalyptic crisis that can only be averted by dribbling past the entire Burnley squad and tucking the ball into the corner of the goal, Nick Fury knows who to call.
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
