Liverpool just six points off fourth place with game in hand after win at Newcastle

Liverpool are just six points off the Premier League's top four with a game in hand after beating Newcastle 2-0 at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Despite all their troubles this season, the Reds have now beaten the Magpies home and away in the league. In fact, they are the only team to have defeated Eddie Howe's men in the competition this term.

So often slow starters in 2022-23, Jurgen Klopp's side were quick out of the blocks on this occasion and had the game under control inside 17 minutes thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and January signing Cody Cakpo.

And five minutes later, the Reds were a man up too as Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope was shown a straight red card for handling outside his area.

Liverpool's win means they are still down in eighth position with 35 points, but the Reds are just six behind fourth-placed Newcastle and Klopp's side have a game in hand over the Magpies and also Tottenham (in fifth with 39).

Next up for Liverpool in the Premier League is a trip to Crystal Palace, but Klopp's side first face Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.