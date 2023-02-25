Liverpool 'killed the atmosphere' in 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, says Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was frustrated as the Reds produced a lacklustre performance at Selhurst Park on Saturday
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the Reds 'killed the atmosphere' in their 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday evening.
Klopp's side were unable to bounce back from the disappointment of losing 5-2 at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday as they put on a drab display in south London.
"I think we killed the atmosphere with the way we played," Klopp told Sky Sports after the game. "When football is predictable, it means it's easier to defend. To be unpredictable you need different movements, that's what we have to offer in behind the lines as well.
"It was always in the midfield area. We gave balls away, but they were really aggressive as well. You feel something's not right, but it's an away point and it's OK. It's not brilliant, but it's OK."
Liverpool were without Darwin Nunez and Klopp lamented the Uruguayan's absence.
"In moments like this [we miss Darwin Nunez]," he said. "But we can play without him. We have Diogo [Jota] on the pitch who can be the threat in behind as well. When Mo [Salah] and Cody [Gakpo] are dropping, Diogo has to be there."
And asked if the Real Madrid match had any bearing on this performance, he said: "I didn’t see a massive influence [from the Real Madrid game]. If we score, we go home and win 1-0.
"I can remember standing in this same room talking about a difficult game but we won because we scored from a set piece."
Liverpool are seventh, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham but with a game in hand over the north London club.
