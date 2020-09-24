Liverpool, Leeds and Brighton fighting to sign Motherwell teenager Sam Campbell

Liverpool, Leeds and Brighton are battling to sign Motherwell’s highly-rated teenage defender Sam Campbell.

The trio have had bids accepted for the 16-year-old, the PA news agency understands.

Campbell is yet to decide on the move with all three Premier League clubs trying to persuade him to join them.

Crystal Palace are also monitoring the situation but the Eagles are yet to agree any deal with Motherwell.

He may remain in Scotland with Well keen to keep him and the Fir Park club have offered him a three-year deal to stay.

They are likely to be able to offer Campbell a quicker route to first-team football but face a battle to keep him from the English top flight.

Campbell is yet to make his first-team debut but has impressed at Motherwell and was playing in their under-18 team when he was just 14-years-old.

He joined the Scottish Premiership side in December 2018.

Motherwell are eighth in the league having won two of their first eight top-flight games of the season.

Stephen Robinson’s side face Hapoel Beer-Sheva in the Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday.