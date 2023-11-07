Liverpool legend sends cryptic message after cruel sacking as manager

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler posted a cryptic message on social media following his sacking from Saudi Arabian second-tier side Al-Qadsiah.

Despite an unbeaten start to the league season, in which Al-Qadsiah won six games and drew two under Fowler, the former Liverpool striker was sacked last month. Al-Qadsiah only appointed Fowler in the summer, making the decision an intriguing one.

And while Al-Qadsiah thanked him for his services to the club during his short time there, no official explanation was given. Fowler, though, has suggested something happened away from the public eye, leading to his dismissal.

The Liverpool legend has managed all around the world since retiring (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanking the club's Peruvian forward Andre Carrillo, who had sent Fowler a Peru national team kit, the Liverpool legend broke his silence on the issue.

"Thanks for the gift Andre, it was a pleasure," Fowler wrote.

"Disappointed with how it ended but can’t thank this fella enough, totally on board with our project from the very first minute. Hopefully I can speak more when the time is right.

Since retiring from professional football in 2012, Fowler has managed in Thailand for Muangthong United, in Australia with Brisbane Roar and at East Bengal in India. Over the course of his managerial career he has taken charge of 66 games, winning 24, drawing 19 and losing 23.

He had hoped to lead Al-Qadsiah to the Saudi Pro League next season, where he would've faced former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard in the opposite dugout, who is currently the boss of Al-Ettifaq.

Fowler was sacked after just nine games in charge (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

