Liverpool have 'agreement in place' to sign Victor Osimhen: report

Liverpool have struck an agreement already with Victor Osimhen over a future transfer.

That's the incredible claim being made in Italy, with the superstar striker nearing an exit from Serie A. Osimhen was at the centre of a fallout between himself and his employers recently when Napoli’s TikTok account published videos seemingly mocking him.

With The Mirror claiming that Mohamed Salah is "almost certainly" departing Merseyside next summer following interest from Saudi Arabia, it looks like Liverpool could be about to bring in a superstar forward as the Egyptian King's replacement – and attention has turned to last season's Serie A top scorer, Osimhen.

Mohamed Salah is linked with a move away from Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian journalist Valter De Maggio has told Televomero via TEAMtalk that an "agreement is in place" between Osimhen and the Reds ahead of a move next summer – though in reality, that could depend on many factors.

It is more likely that initial terms have been communicated between the two parties as Jurgen Klopp sounds out the Nigerian to see if he would be interested in a move – though his profile doesn't match perfectly with what the German wants from a Salah replacement.

At current, Liverpool have three main options at centre-forward, in the form of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota. All three have played on the left for Liverpool, too, but all three would favour that central berth, with each offering differing abilities to drop deep and link play.

Should Osimhen arrive at Anfield, it would likely not just limit another of Klopp's central strikers but potentially push them out completely – while none of them are a natural fit for the right-wing position.

Darwin Nunez could be shunted away from the centre-forward position if Osimhen signs (Image credit: Getty Images)

German outlet BILD have claimed that Liverpool are also looking to Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane as a potential solution.

Osimhen is valued at €120m by Transfermarkt.

