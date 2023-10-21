Liverpool's Mohamed Salah hits new goal milestone with derby double vs Everton

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has reached a new goals milestone with his brace for the Reds in their Merseyside derby win over Everton on Saturday.

Salah fired Liverpool ahead after 75 minutes from the penalty spot following a handball from Michael Keane to end a period of frustration for the Reds, who had been unable to break down Everton's 10 men.

Ashley Young has been sent off for the home side just before the break following two bookable offences, but Liverpool had to be patient in the second half.

After taking the lead with a quarter of an hour left, Salah added another deep in added time to seal a 2-0 victory in the 243rd Merseyside derby.

Salah's double at Anfield took him to 194 goals for Liverpool in all competitions and 144 of those have come in the Premier League.

But the two goals took the Egyptian past 200 league goals in his career, having hit 11 for Al Mokawloon Al Arab in his homeland, nine for Basel, two at Chelsea, six on loan at Fiorentina and 29 for Roma prior to his move to Anfield in 2017.

Liverpool's win also moved the Reds provisionally top of the Premier League ahead of Manchester City's game against Brighton, with Arsenal set to face Chelsea later in the day and pre-round leaders Tottenham in action versus Fulham on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp's side had only picked up one point from their previous two fixtures, having controversially lost at Tottenham in late September and then drawn away to Brighton prior to the international break.

The Reds are at home to Nottingham Forest next Sunday, with a Europa League clash against Toulouse to come before that at Anfield on Thursday.

