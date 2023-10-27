Liverpool legend sacked in Saudi Arabia - despite unbeaten start to league season

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has been sacked as manager of Saudi Arabian second-tier side Al-Qadsiah.

Despite an unbeaten start to the league season, in which Al-Qadsiah have won six games and drawn two, club officials dismissed Fowler on Friday morning, replacing him with former Real Madrid and Spain forward Michel.

Announcing the news on social media, the club thanked the former Liverpool striker for his commitment to the team since been appointed in June 2023, without giving any specific details as to the reason for his departure.

Fowler has been sacked as manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Al-Qadsiah finished 11th in Saudi Arabia's second tier last season, too, 23 points adrift of the top four promotion spots to the Saudi Pro League.

Fowler's only defeat in charge of Al-Qadsiah came in the King's Cup against Saudi Pro League side Al-Taawoun, a game they weren't expected to win anyway.

Wednesday night's victory over Al-Kholood proved Fowler's last game in charge, with the 48-year-old leaving with the club sat second in the table, just a point off of Al-Orobah.

Gerrard is still managing Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia (Image credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Since retiring from professional football in 2012, Fowler has managed in Thailand for Muangthong United, in Australia with Brisbane Roar and at East Bengal in India. Over the course of his managerial career he has taken charge of 66 games, winning 24, drawing 19 and losing 23.

He had hoped to lead Al-Qadsiah to the Saudi Pro League next season, where he would've faced former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard in the opposite dugout, who is currently the boss of Al-Ettifaq.

Gerrard is struggling at Al-Ettifaq somewhat, though, with his side only seventh in the league. Though they brought in Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Moussa Dembele over the summer, sides containing stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez are all performing better right now.

