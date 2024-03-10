Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explains why Mohamed Salah is on bench for Manchester City clash

Liverpool manager has explained his decision to leave star forward Mohamed Salah on the bench for Sunday's Premier League title clash against Manchester City.

Salah made his return from injury against Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday as he came off the bench and was expected by many to feature in Sunday's clash at Anfield.

However, the Egytian starts on the bench against City as Harvey Elliott keeps his place on the right wing for now.

Asked about his decision on Sky Sports, Klopp said: "We didn’t even think about him starting the game.

"There are things in life you can learn from, and the last time Mo came back a bit early and was unlucky that he got a little setback.

"But we spoke about that with Mo as well. It was not his idea, or my idea to start him today. It will be an intense game and we can bring him on which is super cool, but no it was not a big decision."

Salah's last Premier League start came on January 1st against Newcastle, which the Reds won 4-2.

The former Roma forward picked up an injury while away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations and returned to Liverpool for treatment.

Salah has agreed not to take part in Egypt's upcoming friendlies as he continues his recovery and his fitness could be key as Liverpool look to sign off Klopp's final season in style with more silverware, having already won the Carabao Cup at the end of last month.

More Liverpool stories

Trent Alexander-Arnold on why trophies mean more to Liverpool than the Manchester City ‘machine’

Erling Haaland hits back at Trent Alexander-Arnold's FourFourTwo comment that titles ‘mean more’ to Liverpool fans

How Pep Guardiola responded to Trent Alexander-Arnold's comments that titles ‘mean more’ to Liverpool than Manchester City