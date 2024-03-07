Trent Alexander-Arnold on why trophies mean more to Liverpool than the Manchester City ‘machine’

Trent Alexander-Arnold insists that trophies mean more to Liverpool than rivals Manchester City ahead of another tense title run-in.

The Reds currently sit a point ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side, with the two teams set to lock horns at Anfield on Sunday, as Liverpool look to dent City’s quest to win an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title.

England international Alexander-Arnold admits that the challenge of derailing the City ‘machine’ is tough, but brings with it greater satisfaction.

VIDEO: Trent Alexander-Arnold: Why I KNEW Moving Into Liverpool's Midfield Would Work

“It’s difficult,” the Liverpool star told FourFourTwo. “You’re up against a machine that’s built to win – that’s the simplest way to describe City and their organisation.

“Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially. How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it probably means more to our fans.”

This year’s run-in looks set to be a three-horse race, with just two points separating Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal and Alexander-Arnold is well aware of the late-season surge that has been a trademark of Guardiola’s City sides in recent years.

“From the turn of the year, City switch it on and it’s a difficult machine to stop. But we’ve shown in the past that we’ve been able to do it and there’s no reason why we can’t go and match them this season.

“We’re excited to be involved with City and know we’re in a good position. I’m sure they’ll be motivated, as are we. It’s going to be an exciting end.”

