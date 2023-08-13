Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dig at Chelsea after 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could not resist a dig at Chelsea after the two teams drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday.

Following the entertaining encounter in west London, Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino revealed that he was waiting for new arrivals to complete the team – despite the club's huge spending over the past two transfer windows.

"That's what each Chelsea manager wants and usually they get it," Klopp said.

The German also admitted there is 'no news at all' regarding transfer target Moises Caicedo, with the Brighton midfielder wanted by Chelsea as well and now reportedly close to joining the Blues.

On the game itself, Klopp declared himself happy enough with the result.

"The start was pretty convincing," he said. "We sure looked like we didn't meet in the car park! Then we opened up the door for Chelsea. We fought really hard, it was super intense for both teams. It's a point at Chelsea… fine.

"Second half with the crowd, we had to dig really deep and fight hard. In the end we got a point and that’s okay. I saw a lot of things I liked and some things I didn’t like. We have a point and we keep working."

