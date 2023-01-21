Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp 'okay with 0-0' draw against Chelsea at Anfield
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the Reds 'can build on' Saturday's 0-0 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is 'okay' with his team's 0-0 draw at home to Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Reds remain in eighth place and the Blues in 10th following a draw at Anfield in the early game which does little for either side.
But Klopp was positive after the match, claiming that the result gives Liverpool something 'to build on' following a series of poor performances and results this season.
"We started well first half and second half, we had good spells but couldn't keep it up." he told BT Sport.
"We have to be ready for little steps and this is a little step. A clean sheet against Chelsea, we didn't create a lot of chances and they had some as well. We defended in the second half with passion and clear organisation, but we were too deep in these moments.
"In the end, I'm okay with 0-0 because you have to accept these steps. We can build on that. Both teams were very aggressive."
Liverpool had lost their previous two Premier League matches and were way off their best level in a 3-0 defeat at Brighton last weekend.
But the rot was stopped with a 1-0 win at Wolves in the FA Cup in midweek and the draw against Chelsea means the Reds have now registered two clean sheets in a row.
Klopp's side travel to Brighton again in their next fixture, this time in the FA Cup, on January 29th.
