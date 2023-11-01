Liverpool missing 'unbelievable' £25m man - but a return isn't looking likely

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Liverpool have papered over the cracks up until now this season, but they're sorely missing the presence of one key squad member

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp arrives ahead of kick-off in the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on October 8, 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has admitted that they're missing a key member of the squad at the moment.

While Liverpool have started the 2023/24 season strongly, with 11 wins in 14 games in all competitions, Lijnders says that the team could be performing even better. In fact, their only loss came in controversial circumstances against Tottenham in September. 

The Reds are set to face Bournemouth in the League Cup on Wednesday, but attentions were focused on the players unable to feature in the game rather than those who are during the pre-match press conference. Clearly, the coaching staff are praying for the return of one player.

Pep Lijnders Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Anfield

Lijnders misses Thiago from the Liverpool starting XI (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We miss Thiago. I miss him a lot. He’s a legend,” Lijnders said.

“Everyone is speaking about our new midfielders. Imagine having Thiago in the middle as well, guiding the others with his experience, with the way he passes, the way he moves.

“He will not be available. He is an unbelievable professional and an unbelievable guy. We hope to get him back soon.”

Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool at the London Stadium, Stratford on Wednesday 26th April 2023.

Thiago hasn't played since April (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thiago hasn't played for Liverpool once this term, his last appearance coming against West Ham back in April 2023. The Spaniard has since been suffering with a hip issue, with his return to action delayed due to a number of setbacks in recovery.

As Lijnders mentioned, though, the summer arrivals of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo means Thiago's absence hasn't been as much of an issue for Jurgen Klopp and his team. 

The 32-year-old was an integral member of the Liverpool side that chased the quadruple in 2021/22, though, and certainly has plenty to offer on his return to the team, whenever that may be.

