'Liverpool fans won’t like this': New Anfield hero controversially compared to Premier League flop

Liverpool fans have quickly fallen in love with one of their summer signings, so might not like comparisons he has drawn to one Premier League flop.

After impressive performances for the Reds this term, Ryan Gravenberch has quickly adored himself to the Anfield faithful. His three starts in the Europa League have highlighted his technical, tactical and physical ability, with Jurgen Klopp including him in his first XI for Liverpool's last two Premier League games.

Signed from Bayern Munich for £35m, the Dutchman could prove great value at just 21-years-old. Despite that, former Bayern and England midfielder Owen Hargreaves has controversially compared him to a player who failed to live up to expectations in the Premier League.

Gravenberch celebrates in the Europa League (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He has played amazing (in the Europa League) and because he has played well there, then he gets the opportunity to play in the Premier League,” Hargreaves said on The Kelly & Wrighty Show.

“He reminds me, Liverpool fans won’t like this, but he is [Paul] Pogba-esque. He can do a lot of good stuff. He can play in a lot of positions. He has a great size. Great athleticism.

“But I think he is one of those players you will need to specialise in a position, but so far, I love watching him. I am amazed he didn’t play more for Bayern because I think he is going to be a good addition to their midfield.”

Pogba failed to live up to expectations at Manchester United (Image credit: Manchester United via Getty Images)

While Paul Pogba has a World Cup trophy with France on his honours list, his six seasons at Manchester United certainly left a lot to be desired. Though only shown in glimpses in the Premier League, his quality is undeniable.

For Hargreaves, Gravenberch possesses similar levels of ability to Pogba, which certainly isn't a bad thing. After all, many considered the Juventus midfielder one of the best players in the world at times.

If Gravenberch is able to produce similar levels of ability on a more consistent basis, then he'll turn out to be an integral member of the Liverpool side, slotting into their midfield three alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

