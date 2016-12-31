Liverpool not thinking about Chelsea - Mane

Premier League leaders Chelsea are not on the minds of Liverpool as Sadio Mane and Co. prepare for Saturday's blockbuster showdown against fellow title rivals Manchester City.

Chelsea are six points clear atop the table, ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who host City in the New Year's Eve clash.

Antonio Conte's Chelsea have won a record 12 consecutive Premier League matches as they threaten to run away with the title but forward Mane is not focusing on the in-form Londoners.

"We're not thinking about Chelsea or anyone. We are only thinking about our own game and the things we want to achieve," Mane told the Times of India.

"It is still early to talk about what is going to happen in May, but one of our ambitions is to go as far as possible.

"We have a great team with many qualities."

Chelsea are also in action on Saturday, hosting Stoke City, and Liverpool have the opportunity to close the gap with victory over third-placed City.

Mane, who has scored eight goals this term, is happy with how Liverpool's season is unfolding heading into 2017.

"It's an exciting place to be. We have a great team this season with great players -and a lot of young players coming into the team too," said the Senegal international.

"There is a good feeling in the team and we want to do well and make our fans happy.

"We have a good record at Anfield and will look to continue that against Manchester City."