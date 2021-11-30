Liverpool owners FSG confirm £656m club takeover deal: What does it mean for the Reds?

Liverpool owners FSG (Fenway Sports Group) have confirmed that they are buying an NHL team for over £650m - and explained why.

Tom Werner, chairman of both FSG and Liverpool FC, has spoken out about why the takeover deal for the Pittsburgh Penguins have been completed, subject to NHL approval.

"The Pittsburgh Penguins are a premier National Hockey League franchise with a very strong organisation, a terrific history and a vibrant, passionate fan base," Werner said. "We will work diligently to continue building on the remarkable Penguins' tradition of championships and exciting play.

"We are particularly excited to welcome Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle (members of the Penguins' management team) to FSG and have the utmost respect for all they have done to build the Penguins into the perennially successful franchise we know today.

"We look forward to working with Mario, Ron and the entire Penguins front office team."

Cool. Good for them. So what does an ice hockey team in Pennsylvania have to do with Jurgen Klopp?

Liverpool owners FSG and the NHL takeover: What does it mean for Liverpool?

Reds fans don't exactly have the best relationship with FSG, following ticket price hikes, the Super League debacle and furlough disasters.

Add into the mix that the club have kept Klopp's side in a steady net spend bracket, too - and you won't find too many supporters going out of their way to sing the American ownership's praises. If there's one thing you don't want an ownership group who seem nonchalant towards the club to be doing... it's distracting themselves with a new toy.

Work has at least started on the expansion of the Anfield Road stand, as FSG look to develop Anfield. But with sporting director Michael Edwards leaving the club in the summer, there could be testing times on the horizon.

Liverpool may need to invest sooner rather than later to keep up with the richer Manchester City and Chelsea, as they look to rejuvenate their squad in the next few years. With Edwards leaving, the club are losing a key figure who's kept the Reds competitive on the cheap. Fans are understandably worried that the Penguins will take potential investment away from the Merseysiders.

Still, it's important to remember why Liverpool are a force in European football right now.

FSG might have mistakes a-plenty and many a faux pas with supporters but they've got Liverpool to where they are through putting the right people in charge. Brendan Rodgers wasn't exactly a miscalculation; Klopp was a masterstroke. All the signs that Liverpool are going to hire Steven Gerrard next point towards that being a good idea, too - and it's unlikely that Edwards won't be replaced by someone equally capable.

While the future for Liverpool may be a little confusing right now, it's important for fans not to get hung up on the Penguins deal. There are more direct issues to deal with first - and the good times are still rolling on the pitch, too.

