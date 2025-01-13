Liverpool player admits he needs to be 'selfish' amid transfer decision: report

Liverpool are at risk of losing another member of their first team squad, as one player admits to thinking about leaving the club.

The futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk continue to dominate the headlines at Anfield, with the trio all out of contract in the summer and there still being no indication of progress in negotiations.

But while the focus remains there, other members of the Liverpool squad are also considering their futures at Anfield, with one even admitting that he's got to be "selfish" this January when considering the best for his career.

Liverpool could see Tyler Morton depart this January

Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton (Image credit: Getty Images)

At 22, Tyler Morton realises that this transfer window could prove crucial for his development. Having spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Blackburn, and last term at Hull City, the midfielder returned to Liverpool in the summer hoping to kick on and earn more first team opportunities.

Arne Slot has limited his playing time, though, with Morton failing to play a minute in the Premier League and making just four appearances overall: once in the FA Cup and three times in the League Cup.

Morton alongside his Liverpool team-mates (Image credit: Getty Images)

The talented midfielder has admitted that a move away from his boyhood club could prove the best thing for his career.

“This month’s obviously a big month for myself,” Morton told LFCTV. “It’s decision time and I think I’m ready to kick on and be a proper professional. Definitely I’m ready to kick on now and move up a step.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“If that’s here, if that’s somewhere else, I think football’s football and I’ve got to be a bit selfish and go with however I feel.”

valued at €8m by Transfermarkt, Morton's talent would likely fetch a larger fee from a lower-half Premier League side or team doing well in the Championship. In FourFourTwo's view, the latter could prove the best for Morton - he will be handed regular first team minutes in teams that dominate possession, with the possibility of returning to the top flight within the next couple of years.