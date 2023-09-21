Liverpool receive key decision ahead of Europa League game against LASK - which could determine future success

Liverpool have been given a reassuring boost from Jurgen Klopp that he will be staying at Anfield until at least the end of his contract, as the Reds prepare to begin their Europa League campaign against Austrian side LASK.

Klopp has been heavily linked to become the next Germany manager following the dismissal of Hansi Flick during the last international break, and with the upcoming Euros in his home country, the opportunity seemed to good to pass up.

Liverpool fans needn't worry about their legendary boss leaving, though. In April 2022 he signed an extension that would keep him at the club until 2026, and Klopp is committed to overseeing the club's rebuild.

During the summer Liverpool completely overhauled their midfield, with the attack also looking largely different than when they won the Champions League and Premier League in 2019 and 2020. Klopp wants to get the club back to challenging for those honours, and is adamant he will stay on Merseyside for the foreseeable future.

“We’re building Liverpool 2.0 here, we want to attack again and not just look at how much longer can we go on?" Klopp told RTL. "I have a loyalty to Liverpool. My heart is here in Liverpool. You can’t just cut out the eight years.

"I signed a contract here and, as far as I can remember, I wasn’t drugged or tied up and had to sign with my mouth. That was a free decision. And that’s why it doesn’t fit."

Julian Nagelsmann has also been touted to take over the national team, with the 36-year-old currently out of work after being sacked by Bayern Munich last season.

Klopp believes Nagelsmann has the capability to lead Germany at a home Euros next summer, suggesting his age shouldn't even be a factor.

"I think Julian is a great solution because he is a great coach. I would be very happy about it – if it happens that way,” Klopp said.

"Age? It doesn’t matter! He had already proven at 28 that he is a fantastic coach. He has eight years of experience. Others have that at 45 or 50 – at the highest level. That is not a criteria at all.”

