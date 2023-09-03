'He's Liverpool's player and wants to be here' - Klopp sure on Salah amid Saudi 'fuss'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Mohamed Salah 'wants to play' for the club as he poured cold water on the persistent speculation linking the Egyptian forward with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Salah is attracting interest from Al-Ittihad, with the Saudi Pro League club reportedly ready to offer an astonishing £200 million for the 31-year-old attacker.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Sunday, Klopp said that Salah was 'super committed' to the Reds.

And after Salah scored for Klopp's side in their 3-0 win at Anfield, the German was asked again about the persistent rumours.

"I never had any doubt about his commitment to this club," Klopp told Sky Sports. "You can’t imagine how much fuss the world has made but how calm we are with it."

And he added: "He is our player and wants to play here."

However, the noise is set to continue for a few days yet, with the Saudi Pro League's transfer window still open until next Thursday.

