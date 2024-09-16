Liverpool boss Arne Slot has learned a lesson about Anfield's atmosphere from the weekend's defeat to Nottingham Forest

By
published

Liverpool lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest - and Arne Slot learned something about fans on Merseyside in the process

Arne Slot manager / head coach of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield on September 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England.
(Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

For the past decade, Liverpool supporters had become accustomed to exciting, energetic, sometimes frenetic, often dramatic, frequently exhausting football. That high-octane style of action on the pitch was mirrored in the stands and on the sidelines from the then-manager, Jurgen Klopp.

It isn’t just the crowd who were used to such a style of football, but more importantly, the players were too. They fed off the energy of the crowd and the crowd fed off the energy being shown on the pitch.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matt Ladson

Matt Ladson is the co-founder and editor of This Is Anfield, the independent Liverpool news and comment website, and covers all areas of the Reds for FourFourTwo – including transfer analysis, interviews, title wins and European trophies. As well as writing about Liverpool for FourFourTwo he also contributes to other titles including Yahoo and Bleacher Report. He is a lifelong fan of the Reds.