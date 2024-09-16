Liverpool boss Arne Slot has learned a lesson about Anfield's atmosphere from the weekend's defeat to Nottingham Forest

For the past decade, Liverpool supporters had become accustomed to exciting, energetic, sometimes frenetic, often dramatic, frequently exhausting football. That high-octane style of action on the pitch was mirrored in the stands and on the sidelines from the then-manager, Jurgen Klopp.

It isn’t just the crowd who were used to such a style of football, but more importantly, the players were too. They fed off the energy of the crowd and the crowd fed off the energy being shown on the pitch.

Klopp knew the power of Anfield and how important it was to give his team an extra edge. A highlight of his early weeks in charge was his famous quote about ‘feeling alone’ after fans departed with the team losing to Crystal Palace - something that led to the response to a 2-2 comeback draw with West Brom being ‘celebrated’ in front of The Kop.

Arne Slot, though, has a different style on and off the pitch.

He is far more controlled, calm, business-like, measured and less emotional. The Dutchman has said that post-match fist pumps will not be his style, saying: “My way of doing things is to let the team play in the best possible way and they enjoy the team playing and in that way they will hopefully admire.”

Anfield, though, lacked energy both on and off the pitch as Liverpool laboured to a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The first home game of the season, a pretty routine win over Brentford, had already seen questions over the rather flat atmosphere, with Jamie Carragher among those to ponder whether it was something to do with the style of play being different, saying: “It’s not going to be as end-to-end. Maybe there is something in that? I don’t know, it just seemed a strange atmosphere.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi grabbed an unlikely winner for Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Carragher discussed the atmosphere in an interview with Slot for Sky Sports, with Slot saying, “Normally, at most clubs - you know better than me if Liverpool is an exception to this - but normally it starts off with the players putting in a lot of work rate and being real intense and then the fans go behind it.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Sometimes you see it the opposite way, that it starts with the fans and then the players come. How is that at Liverpool in your opinion?”

Perhaps Slot is in a better position to answer his own question now. Perhaps Liverpool is an exception to Slot’s assessment.

The slower style of play, with more build-up, fewer transitions and less urgency, means the crowd is less involved. Which these Liverpool players are not used to; Liverpool are not a clinical team like Man City, and Liverpool’s DNA is for energetic, passionate football with the crowd involved and helping their team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold looks dejected following defeat (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

“It’s too slow,” came the shout from one observer from the Main Stand very early in the second half and that was the general feeling among those inside Anfield as the side showed a lack of urgency on the pitch that created frustration in the stands.

Slot’s decision not to put new signing Federico Chiesa among his subs, but having a complete back four on the bench, was a baffling one. Introducing the pacy Italian in the final stages when needing a goal would have given the crowd something to feed off, but instead the subs gave the team no fresh impetus.

The manager’s lack of rotation, too, was perhaps something he’ll review, naming an unchanged XI from before the international break despite seven of the starting 11 having played a maximum 180 minutes for their country.

Football needs emotion, Anfield especially needs emotion. A lesson learned perhaps for Slot.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool star confirms he wants to quit Anfield

Pressure building on Liverpool star Darwin Nunez exit, as former Red touts the 'major difference' between Uruguayan and Erling Haaland

Trent Alexander-Arnold turns down Liverpool contract offer amid Real Madrid interest: report