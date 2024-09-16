Liverpool star Mohamed Salah expected to leave, as Premier League rival tipped to replace him

Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the Arne Slot era on Saturday, when Nottingham Forest left Anfield with all three points.

The 1-0 reverse came after a run of three wins in a row to give Slot a promising start to the new season following a relatively quiet summer in the transfer window.

While the Dutchman and new sporting director Richard Hughes chose not to make significant changes to the playing squad, the club does find itself in a situation where three key players in Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are now into the final year of their contracts.

The situation regarding Salah came to the fore following the win over Manchester United earlier this month, when the Egyptian said this would be his ‘last year’ at Liverpool as he had not spoken to anyone at the club about extending his deal.

With three goals and three assists in Liverpool’s four Premier League games so far this term, it is clear that the 32-year-old remains a key player for the Reds, and one that the club will not be able to easily - or cheaply - replace.

One pundit, however, believes that Liverpool should move for a player already playing in the Premier League.

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Republic of Ireland international Tony Cascarino believes Slot and company should move for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

“I remember saying to you about if Mo Salah left, Mbeumo would be the one I would have gone after,” he said. “He’s got so much about him, he’s got goals, he’s got durability, he’s just a nuisance every time he plays.”

Mbeumo is valued at €40million by Transfermarkt and has been at Brentford since 2019, scoring 53 goals for the Bees in 203 appearances, including three goals in three games so far this season. The Cameroon international was linked with Liverpool earlier this year, with the Bees said to have put a £50million asking price on the player’s head.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Mbeumo’s age and profile could align well with Liverpool, as the 24-year-old should still have room for development. He can play centrally or on the wing which ticks another box, but is clearly not at Salah’s level yet, so Liverpool will have to consider whether the fee Brentford would demand is worth it.

