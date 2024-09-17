Liverpool identify England star as perfect midfield target: report

Liverpool largely kept their powder dry in the summer transfer window, as the club followed up the hiring of Arne Slot with just two new signings.

Italy forward Federico Chiesa joined from Juventus, with the club hoping that the 26-year-old will be able to contribute immediately, while goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will arrive at Anfield next summer after rejoining Valencia on loan.

But despite the summer window closing a fortnight ago, the January sales will be here in three-and-a-half months and Liverpool appear to be getting their ducks in a row accordingly.

That’s because the Reds have dispatched scouts to watch England new boy Angel Gomes in action for Lille, according to TEAMtalk. The 24-year-old has handed his first taste of England action by interim boss Lee Carsley, making his debut from the bench against the Republic of Ireland before impressing on his full debut in the 2-0 win over Finland at Wembley.

The report claims that scouts from both Liverpool and Arsenal have been at recent Lille games and also monitored the midfielder during this month’s international break.

Gomes is currently the subject of mounting speculation, given his international breakthrough and the fact that he is now in the final year of his contract at Lille, meaning he can talk to overseas clubs from January about a free transfer next summer.

The former Manchester United youngster’s ability to place across the middle of the pitch makes Gomes an intriguing prospect for Liverpool, with the report adding that initial discussions have been held, with the player not ready to sign any agreements until all of his options have been evaluated.

Arsenal’s interest comes after their midfield depth has been exposed already this season amid injuries to Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino, with Declan Rice having to sit out Sunday’s win over Tottenham through suspension. Chelsea have also been linked with the player, although a striker is said to be more of a priority at Stamford Bridge.

Gomes is currently valued at €25million by Transfermarkt and in FourFourTwo’s opinion, would be a good signing for a top Premier League team, especially if he is available on the cheap.

