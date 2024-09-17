Liverpool identify England star as perfect midfield target: report

Liverpool could look to make a move in the January transfer window

Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Liverpool manager Arne Slot

Liverpool largely kept their powder dry in the summer transfer window, as the club followed up the hiring of Arne Slot with just two new signings.

Italy forward Federico Chiesa joined from Juventus, with the club hoping that the 26-year-old will be able to contribute immediately, while goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will arrive at Anfield next summer after rejoining Valencia on loan.

