Liverpool report: Aurelien Tchouameni favours Reds over Real Madrid
By Mark White published
Liverpool look poised to bring highly-rated midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to Anfield, beating Real Madrid for his signature
Liverpool are in the driving seat to sign Monaco sensation Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of Real Madrid.
That's according to Spanish publication Marca, who say that the young midfielder favours a move to England amidst interest from Los Blancos, a host of Premier League sides and Serie A.
Tchouameni has lit up Ligue 1 in recent times emerging as one of the best midfield talents in the world with a combination of technical security and natural strength. At just 22, he's expected to develop even further and is tipped by some to be one of the best central midfielders in the world one day.
The Frenchman would be perfectly suited to the Premier League as well. His reactions are excellent, he thinks quickly and could easily handle the physical aspect of the division.
In terms of young players able to operate as a lone defensive midfielder at a high level, there aren't many who could match Tchouameni's ability. With West Ham reportedly demanding a nine-figure sum for Declan Rice, the Frenchman may be the cheaper option for Liverpool, who are looking to bolster their midfield.
Monaco won't let their prized asset leave easily, however. The no.8 is contracted to remain in the principality until 2024 and with a history of extracting maximum value for their stars, the Merseysiders may have to pay £50m to secure their man, if reports are to be believed.
Tchouameni is valued at around £36m by Transfermarkt.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
