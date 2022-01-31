Liverpool report: Fabio Carvalho talks in "final stages"
By Mark White published
Liverpool want Fulham star Fabio Carvalho before the deadline and appear to have made the vital breakthrough in talks
Liverpool are in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho, despite Marco Silva saying he expected to keep the youngster.
Renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the rumours that one of the Championship's most exciting young talents is Anfield-bound, with Carvalho looking like the second attacking reinforcement of the window, following Luis Diaz's signing from Porto.
Carvalho is out of contract in the summer – but Craven Cottage boss Marco Silva has claimed that he still expected him to stay, regardless.
“Fabio will be with us until the end of the season,” Silva said. “I would like to see him here for more years. From day one I have been trying to keep him. It is not a surprise that clubs are interested in Fabio. We are talking about a young player with big talent.
“The situation is not easy because he is in the last year of his contract, but that is the reality. It is out of our plans for him to leave the club in this window. It has been difficult for us to renew with him, but we are trying.”
It's looking like Liverpool could well strike a deal for just £5m, with an option to loan the 19-year-old back to the west Londoners.
Carvalho has seven goals in 16 appearances in the Championship.
