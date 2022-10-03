Liverpool report: Reds want to bring £36m-rated Inter Milan midfielder to Anfield

Liverpool (opens in new tab) have reportedly identified Inter Milan (opens in new tab)' midfielder Marcelo Brozovic as a top transfer target.

The 29-year-old was linked with a move to Anfield over the summer, but the Reds only made one midfield addition in the end – on deadline day, when they signed Arthur on a season-long loan from Juventus (opens in new tab) as they battled an injury crisis in the middle of the park.

Brozovic – a World Cup finalist with Croatia (opens in new tab) in 2018 – is contracted at Inter until 2026; Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) currently value him at £36m.

Brozovic has a been a mainstay of Inter's midfield since 2015 (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes (via the Liverpool Echo) (opens in new tab), Liverpool are prepared to offer Brozovic a two-year deal with the option of a third year.

Often regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, Brozovic is a versatile operator who would certainly add quality to the Reds' midfield department – which looks like being the area of the squad most in need of revamping next summer.

Today's best deals on new Liverpool shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Brozovic initially joined Inter on loan from Dinamo Zagreb in January 2015, before making the switch permanent in July 2016.

He's made 299 appearances for the Nerazzurri, starring in Antonio Conte's 2020/21 Serie A title-winning side.

Brozovic has scored two goals for Inter this season (Image credit: Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)

While Liverpool did ultimately bring in Arthur, Jurgen Klopp admitted that they missed out on an unnamed midfielder earlier in the window.

Speaking last month, the Reds boss said (opens in new tab): "We were going for a midfielder, but that midfielder decided to go to another club. That can happen."

More Liverpool stories

After Liverpool returned to Premier League action with 3-3 draw against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp admitted that his team are lacking confidence (opens in new tab) – while defender Virgil van Dijk highlighted the need for consistency (opens in new tab) as the Reds look to recover from a poor start to the season.

Next up for the Reds is the visit of Rangers in the Champions League – and club legend Kenny Dalglish has warned that it won't be an easy game (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile, as well as rumours of interest in Brozovic, Liverpool have also been linked with Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham – although they could face competition from Chelsea and Real Madrid (opens in new tab).