Chelsea report: Blues play catch-up in Jude Bellingham race behind two frontrunners

Chelsea have reportedly begun efforts to convince Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to join them next summer, but Real Madrid and Liverpool remain the frontrunners.

The 19-year-old looks set to be at the centre of a major transfer tussle at the end of the season, as some of Europe’s top clubs form a queue for his services.

Bellingham still has another three years left to run on his Dortmund deal, but the German club may well cash in if their £130 million valuation is met.

Todd Boehly has spent heavily since taking over at Chelsea. (Image credit: Getty)

According to The Telegraph (opens in new tab), Chelsea have started making moves behind the scenes to put themselves in a strong position in the race.

They were told by Bellingham’s representatives that Liverpool and Real are ahead of them, as both clubs have already spent months working towards a deal.

Manchester United and Manchester City have also been linked with the teenager, and recent reports claimed that the Premier League champions’ star striker Erling Haaland was trying to convince his former Dortmund team-mate to join him at the Etihad. (opens in new tab)

However, Chelsea have shown big ambition in the transfer market since Todd Boehly’s consortium took over, and the American is eager to be involved in the battle for Bellingham.

Bellingham has impressed at Borussia Dortmund. (Image credit: Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images)

The Stamford Bridge club were the biggest spenders in Europe over the summer, splashing out almost £300 million on new recruits.

Those included Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But the midfield may soon need reinforced, as central midfielders N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are both in the final year of their contracts.

