Liverpool seal loan deal for Ozan Kabak

Liverpool have completed the transfer of Ozan Kabak from Schalke 04 on loan until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old defender will spend the rest of the 2020-21 season with the Reds, with the club having the option to make the move permanent in the summer for a fee of £18 million ($25m).

Kabak completed the formalities of the switch in Germany and will travel to Merseyside later this week becoming one of two new signings for the Reds during this transfer window.

The Turkey international arrives at Anfield after spending two years playing in the Bundesliga, where he represented VfB Stuttgart before joining Schalke in July 2019.

Prior to moving to Germany, Kabak came through the ranks at Galatasaray, where he gained Champions League experience with four appearances in the tournament in 2018-19.

Kabak has decided to take the No.19 squad number with the Reds, which was previously worn by the likes of Sadio Mane, Fernando Morientes, Ryan Babel and Stewart Downing.