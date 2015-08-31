Liverpool sign Nigerian prospect Awoniyi

Liverpool have wrapped up a deal to sign promising Nigeria youth international Taiwo Awoniyi.

The 18-year-old striker had been playing with Imperial Academy in his homeland and has been sent straight out on loan to German second-tier outfit FSV Frankfurt.

"This is the biggest club in the world and I'm privileged to be here," he told the club's official website.

"I'll try to develop myself very well so that when I come back to Liverpool I'll be able to add value to the team.

"When I’m in the red shirt, I will always give my very best to make the fans happy."