Liverpool 'target' Teixeira suffers injury with Shakhtar

Shakhtar Donetsk coach Mircea Lucescu has confirmed an injury suffered by Alex Teixeira shortly after reports emerged of a bid from Liverpool for the Brazilian's services.

Speculation in the British media suggested Liverpool had tabled an offer for the 26-year-old, who has previously been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus during recent months.

The former Vasco da Gama man has scored 22 goals in 15 league appearances this season and missed Shakhtar's Florida Cup defeat to Corinthians on Wednesday.

The game took place shortly after Liverpool are said to have made a bid and Lucescu told reporters after the game: "Teixeira was injured during yesterday's morning session. I decided to rest him."

The injury has been reported as a possible hamstring issue - a complaint that currently sees Philippe Coutinho, Dejan Lovren, Martin Skrtel and Daniel Sturridge all sidelined for Jurgen Klopp.

Divock Origi, Danny Ings and Joe Gomez are also out of action at Anfield due to knee injuries.