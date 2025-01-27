Liverpool to accelerate deal for wonderkid replacement for Andy Robertson: report

Liverpool are set to sign a replacement for Andy Robertson, with the Scottish left-back having underperformed for the Reds this season.

Once a key figure in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, Robertson has since struggled for form under Arne Slot - despite playing in a team that are currently running away with the Premier League title.

The Dutch boss is keen on an upgrade in that area as a result, with Robertson's time at Liverpool at threat as the Reds plot a last-minute January move for a highly-rated wonderkid.

Liverpool want to bring in Jorrel Hato

Hato is admired by those at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TeamTalk, Liverpool are ready to make a late move in the January transfer window for Ajax left-back Jorrel Hato, after discovering he could not be available by the time summer comes around.

Indeed, Liverpool were reportedly willing to hold out until the summer window to sign Hato, with Arne Slot a huge fan of the 18-year-old. Real Madrid and Chelsea are now both interested in the young Dutchman, though, causing the Reds to accelerate their plans in the transfer market.

Robertson has struggled somewhat this term (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

With the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold still unclear, too, completing as many deals before the summer seems the safest bet for Liverpool. It is believed by Liverpool fans that Hato was also in attendance at Anfield as the Reds beat Ipswich 4-1 on Saturday, as Ajax had a free weekend.

Though his contract runs until June 2028, it is believed Hato is available for just £25m - the same as his Transfermarkt valuation - this January as Ajax struggle financially.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hato, who is just as comfortable playing at centre-back as he is at left-back, has already made 31 appearances for Ajax this term, scoring three times and assisting on a further five occasions. That defensive solidity and versatility could perfectly suit Slot's system at Anfield, as he looks to build an even tighter unit.

In FourFourTwo's view, Hato would be a great signing for Liverpool at that price, especially when other clubs are also interested in him. The ideal situation would see him spend more time in Amstedam developing his craft, but time might just be of the essence.