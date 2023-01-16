Liverpool to sign Ruben Neves on surprisingly cheap deal: report

Liverpool are eyeing a bargain move for long-time target Ruben Neves.

That's according to reports that suggest the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder – who has just 18 months left on his current deal – is top of Jurgen Klopp's wishlist, despite the German suggesting that the Reds have spent the entirety of their January budget on Cody Gakpo.

"It's just not that easy, we cannot sort the problems [in the January window] with injuries," a visibly Klopp said after the 3-0 drubbing to Brighton on Saturday. "We cannot solve all problems in the transfer market. In a dreamland, you just buy players."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that fans shouldn't expect any more incomings this month (Image credit: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

The Mirror (opens in new tab) have reported, however, that the situation of Neves at Wolves is intriguing for Liverpool and could "tempt them back into the market", as Klopp looks to correct the poor form that has blighted the Merseysiders' season.

Klopp has been a fan of Neves for a long time, with the Midlands side once valuing the jewel in their midfield at an eye-watering £70 million. Given that they are no longer able to command such a fee for the Portuguese, however, the Reds may be back in with a chance to sign him.

Liverpool's midfield this season has been a serious worry, despite the wealth of options available at Anfield.

Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Arthur Melo, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho are all options – though the six-time European champions have only made one permanent signing in the last four years who had experience playing in midfield before arriving at Anfield.

Liverpool look set for an overhaul after a poor season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Recently, Football Transfers (opens in new tab) have reported on Khephren Thuram being on Liverpool's radar as a potential option at No.6. While Neves can also play deepest in a midfield, he would more likely slot in as one of the No.8s, similar to Thiago.

Neves is valued at around €40m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Liverpool stories

Moises Caicedo could be one of two Brighton midfielders heading to Merseyside: the Reds are said to be in a four-way race to sign Alexis Mac Allister, with three European sides also reportedly keen on the Argentine World Cup winner.

Liverpool are also thought to be working on a £44m summer deal for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, while they could go head-to-head with Tottenham for for Sofyan Amrabat, who starred for Morocco at Qatar 2022.

In other news, recent Anfield arrival Cody Gakpo has revealed that compatriot Virgil van Dijk influenced his decision to join the Reds.