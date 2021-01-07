Liverpool transfer news: Georginio Wijnaldum contract talks stall - report

Little progress has been made in Liverpool’s discussions with Georginio Wijnaldum over a new contract, according to reports.

The Reds have been in talks with the midfielder for several months as Wijnaldum attempts to resolve his future.

The Netherlands international is under contract at Anfield until the end of the season.

As of January 1, he is free to talk directly with non-English clubs about a potential summer move.

Liverpool are keen to extend Wijnaldum’s stay on Merseyside, with the Dutchman a valued member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

However, Barcelona are said to be keen to bring the 30-year-old to the Camp Nou.

Barca boss Ronald Koeman is a big fan of Wijnaldum, with whom he worked during his time in charge of the Netherlands.

And according to Sky Sports , Liverpool’s ongoing talks with Wijnaldum are mired in stalemate.

The midfielder would prefer to stay at Anfield but he wants his wages to compare more favourably with the club’s highest earners.

Wijnaldum has not rejected an offer from Liverpool that has been on the table for months, but he continues to stall on making a decision.

And the longer the impasse goes on, the more likely it is that Wijnaldum will be playing his football elsewhere next season.

Barcelona’s pursuit of the Dutchman is far from straightforward, though, with the La Liga giants in a difficult financial situation.

The Blaugrana’s recruitment plans are also on hold until the outcome of presidential elections on January 24.

Wijnaldum remains an important member of Klopp’s squad and the manager wants Liverpool to retain his services.

The Dutchman has made 17 appearances in the Premier League so far this season, and six more in the League Cup and Champions League.

Despite the contractual stalemate, Wijnaldum will expect to be involved when Liverpool face Manchester United in the league next weekend.

Before that, Klopp’s men take on Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday.

NOW READ

TRANSFERS Who every Premier League side needs to sign this January

FEATURE How could Liverpool replace Georginio Wijnaldum? Jurgen Klopp's options should the Dutchman depart

FEATURE Sergio Aguero: Is the striker's time coming to an end at Manchester City?