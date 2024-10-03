Liverpool manager Arne Slot sets staggering record no other Reds boss has been able to match

Liverpool manager Arne Slot set a record on Wednesday night after beating Bologna 2-0 in the Champions League.

Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah both bagged at Anfield as Liverpool dispatched the Italian side in eventually comfortable style, though they did have to work hard for the victory.

And while Salah's goal saw him extend his record of consecutive games scored at home in the Champions League to five, his manager also managed to achieve something himself.

Liverpool see best managerial start under Arne Slot after nine games

Liverpool see best managerial start under Arne Slot after nine games

Having managed eight wins in his first nine games, Arne Slot has set a record no other Liverpool boss has matched in their opening nonet of fixtures. With defeat to Nottingham Forest at home in the Premier League the only anomaly, the Dutchman has led his side to five wins in the Premier League, two in the Champions League and one in the League Cup.

Slot also recognised the achievement after beating Bologna, which was presented to him by TNT Sports presenter Reshmin Chowdhury after the game.

"It's nearly impossible to do something so special at this club!" Slot said. "I think it says a lot about where we started off, how much the players bought into it, how much effort they put it and how much the staff have helped as well to create this start.



"Even more difficult fixtures are coming up, starting on Saturday where we play a 12:30 kick off (against Crystal Palace) after playing in an evening Champions League on Wednesday. But it's nice to start this way."

While the international break will follow that trip to Selhurst Park, Liverpool will return to action later this October with games against Chelsea, RB Leipzig, Arsenal, Brighton (twice), Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa, with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Newcastle, Everton and Tottenham all to come before Christmas, too.

If the Reds are to continue their fine form in all three competitions, they'll need to pick up some statement results in those games to have a chance of silverware this season.

For the time being, though, it's certainly worth highlighting the feat Slot and his side have managed so far. Out of the 22 managers in Liverpool's history, which contains legends such as Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Kenny Dalglish and Jurgen Klopp, Slot's start has managed to surpass all his predecessors.

Klopp, for comparison purposes, did manage five wins, three draws and one defeat in his first nine games as manager - though two of those games were in the Europa League rather than Champions League like Slot's side.

Rodgers, meanwhile, had three wins, three draws and three defeats after his first nine games.