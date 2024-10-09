Who is Liverpool’s Vitezslav Jaros?

Liverpool anticipate that goalkeeper Alisson will be out of action until after the November international break following his hamstring injury in their 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday November 5.

The Brazilian, who missed 15 games due to a hamstring issue last season, could miss matches against Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa, with Liverpool playing seven times before the start of November’s international break.

Liverpool’s second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Keller, who had hinted at leaving the club over the summer window, was not in the matchday squad against Crystal Palace due to illness – but will be a part of Republic of Ireland’s UEFA Nations League squad during October’s international break. Enter Vitezslav Jaros.

Who is Vitezslav Jaros?

Vitezslav Jaros poses ahead of Euro 2024 (Image credit: Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Vitezslav Jaros is a Czech goalkeeper who joined Liverpool’s Academy from Slavia Prague in 2017 and made his competitive debut for the club on Saturday 5 November against Crystal Palace.

Jaros started his time at Liverpool with the under-18s, under Steven Gerrard’s coaching, winning the FA Youth Cup in the 2018/19 season before moving up to the U23s and making his first friendly appearance for the club against Tranmere in pre-season.

Alisson out of action until the next international break (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The Czech then signed a long-term contract in 2020, and was an unused substitute in three of Liverpool’s Champions League games in the 2020-21 season, before joining Irish side St Patrick’s Athletic on loan, where he won the FAI Cup and was named the side’s Player of the Year.

Jaros then spent the next season with Notts County in the National League and the 2022-23 season with Stockport County in League Two where he made 15 and 13 appearances respectively.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After impressing on loan Jaros signed a new contract with Liverpool and then moved on loan to Austrian side Sturm Graz, helping them win a league and cup double.

Although classified by the Premier League as a homegrown Liverpool player, having been at the club for over three years before his 21st birthday, Jaros represents Czech Republic at international level and was named in their Euro 2024 squad, making his international debut prior to the tournament in a 7-1 win against Malta.

VIDEO Why Enzo Maresca's Chelsea Are The Real Deal

With former third-choice goalkeeper Adrian leaving over the summer, and Liverpool choosing to send signing Giorgi Mamardashvili straight back to Valencia on loan, Jaros starts the 2024-25 season as third choice at Liverpool, but Alisson’s injury could allow him to shine.

Among Liverpool’s seven games before the November international break is a Carabao Cup fixture away to Brighton in which Jaros looks set to make his first competitive Liverpool start, with Kelleher likely to deputise for Alisson in the Premier League and Champions League.

Surprisingly Liverpool’s win percentage without Alisson rises to 75 per cent, from 66 per cent when he does play, admittedly over a smaller period, so Liverpool fans may not have too much to fear, despite ex-England goalkeeper David James claiming last season that “Alisson will be crucial Liverpool’s title chances”.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion Jaros put in a strong performance during his cameo against Crystal Palace, and with interest around Kelleher from other clubs, this may be his time to prove he can be a long-term successor to Alisson and compete against Mamardashvili to be Liverpool’s next goalkeeping great.