Liverpool transfer news: Reds plot Kylian Mbappe swoop next summer

Liverpool will try to bring Kylian Mbappe to Anfield next summer, according to reports.

The France international is out of contract in June 2022 and has so far resisted PSG's attempts to tie him down to a new deal.

Mbappe may yet extend his stay at the Parc des Princes, and PSG believe their signing of Lionel Messi will help them in their bid to retain the 22-year-old.

But Mbappe seems to be keeping his options open, and the experience of being booed by sections of the PSG fan base on Saturday may have pushed him closer to the exit door.

Mbappe will note how Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum and Gigio Donnarumma - all signed by PSG on free transfers this summer - benefited from letting their contracts run down.

The former Monaco man may choose to do the same, although reports suggest Real Madrid could yet launch an attempt to sign him before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The Spanish giants are at the front of the queue to sign Mbappe if he does leave PSG.

But the Transfer Window Podcast reports that Liverpool are also in the race for his signature.

The Reds would not be able to afford a purported £100m transfer fee this summer, they are exploring the possibility of signing Mbappe as a free agent ahead of next season.

The podcast states that Liverpool could insert a buy-out clause in the Frenchman's contract so he would not necessarily be tied down to Anfield for the rest of his career.

That would theoretically be an astute approach, but it is difficult to see a club like Liverpool agreeing to such a clause given its potential to upset the strong team spirit Jurgen Klopp has created.

There are also doubts over whether the Reds would be able to afford Mbappe's wages, with the Wold Cup winner thought to earn in the region of £400,000 per week in Paris.

As things stand, Madrid are clear favourites in the race for Mbappe.

