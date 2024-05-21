Liverpool want Belgian hotshot to become first summer signing - and he's someone Arne Slot knows well: report
Liverpool are preparing for a summer of change, following Jurgen Klopp's departure and the arrival of Arne Slot
Liverpool are welcoming in a new era at Anfield, after the club waved an emotion goodbye to Jurgen Klopp on the final day of the Premier League season.
Arne Slot will soon arrive to take his place, and the Dutch boss has already made his presence felt by steering the club towards a preferred transfer target, according to reports.
With rumours continuing to swirl around the future of several Liverpool stars, a summer of change could be coming on Merseyside.
Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has reported that one of the new faces could be 21-year-old PSV winger Johan Bakayoko.
The Belgium international is a player that departing Feyenoord manager Slot knows well from the Eredivisie, where he produced 12 goals and nine assists this season to help PSV clinch the title.
Bakayoko's arrival is said to have been approved by Slot and Liverpool’s chief scout Barry Hunter, with the English club’s interest going back more than a year.
PSV want €50 million (£43m) for his signature, but are likely to accept a lower bid, while Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are among the clubs who could enter the race.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Bakayoko has two years left on his contract in Eindhoven and is valued at £34m by Transfermarkt.
The 11-time Belgium international will hope to make a splash at Euro 2024 this summer.
He is coming off a title-winning breakthrough season where he scored 14 goals and added 14 assists, helping PSV reach the Champions League last 16, where they lost to Dortmund.
Liverpool finished the Premier League season with a 2-0 win over Wolves to send Klopp out with a victory at Anfield.
The Reds finished third, nine points behind champions Manchester City, to secure Champions League qualification.
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool boss Arne Slot makes first summer signing demand, after being announced at Anfield: report
Liverpool star provokes debate with actions during Jurgen Klopp farewell
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.