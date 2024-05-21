Liverpool want Belgian hotshot to become first summer signing - and he's someone Arne Slot knows well: report

By
published

Liverpool are preparing for a summer of change, following Jurgen Klopp's departure and the arrival of Arne Slot

Arne Slot Liverpool manager on the touchline for Feyenoord
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are welcoming in a new era at Anfield, after the club waved an emotion goodbye to Jurgen Klopp on the final day of the Premier League season.

Arne Slot will soon arrive to take his place, and the Dutch boss has already made his presence felt by steering the club towards a preferred transfer target, according to reports.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Mackenzie

Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio. 