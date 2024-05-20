Liverpool announce Arne Slot as new manager

Liverpool have announced Arne Slot as the new manager, with the Dutchman set to replace Jurgen Klopp from the 2024/25 season.

The Dutchman arrives at Anfield after having impressed during his three seasons in charge of Feyenoord, in which he won the Eredivisie in 2022/23, the Dutch Cup in 2023/24 and reached the final of the Europa Conference League in 2021/22.

With Slot having been contracted to Feyenoord until the summer of 2026, Liverpool agreed a compensation package worth £xm to take him away from Rotterdam two years early. The 45-year-old has now penned a contract with the Reds.

Slot has been appointed the new Liverpool manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tasked with success both domestically and in Europe, Slot will have a difficult job on his hands at Liverpool. Not only is he replacing fan-favourite Jurgen Klopp, but Slot also has to convince star players like Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk to extend their contracts at the club, with the trio's current deals all set to expire in 2025.

Slot started his managerial career with Cambuur in the Netherlands, guiding them to third and the play-offs of the Dutch second tier and the semi-finals of the Dutch Cup for the first time in the club's history. He left in 2017, though, becoming assistant manager at AZ Alkmaar before becoming the permanent boss 18 months later. He departed in December 2020 having already agreed to become Feyenoord manager in the upcoming summer.

Klopp announced his decision to depart Liverpool back in January, with the German boss now set to take at least a year out of football to re-energise himself ahead of a return in 2025.

Klopp said his goodbyes to Anfield on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

