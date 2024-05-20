Liverpool announce Arne Slot as new manager

Liverpool have appointed Jurgen Klopp's successor, who will begin his career at Anfield from the start of the 2024/25 season

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot responds during the press conference to a possible transfer to Liverpool FC after the Dutch Eredivisie match between Go Ahead Eagles and Feyenoord Rotterdam in De Adelaarshorst on April 25, 2024 in Deventer, the Netherlands. ANP VINCENT JANNINK (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool have announced Arne Slot as the new manager, with the Dutchman set to replace Jurgen Klopp from the 2024/25 season.

The Dutchman arrives at Anfield after having impressed during his three seasons in charge of Feyenoord, in which he won the Eredivisie in 2022/23, the Dutch Cup in 2023/24 and reached the final of the Europa Conference League in 2021/22. 

Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 