Liverpool transfer reports: Reds eye Barcelona star with stunning swoop

Liverpool might refresh their midfield with the capture of midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

That's according to reports in Spain that claim the Dutchman could well be jettisoned by new manager Xavi. The Barca legend is said to be a big fan of La Masia products Gavi and Nico Gonzalez, paving a way for De Jong to move to England.

Manchester City are said to be interested in the diminutive midfielder, who first rose to prominence at Ajax - but now, Liverpool could be a potential destination.

Liverpool have their worries in midfield. James Milner is now 36, Jordan Henderson has had injury worries and is approaching the twilight of his career, while Fabinho is reliable - but a port of call should Liverpool struggle with a defensive crisis.

Naby Keita has had inconsistencies and injuries, while Thiago Alcantara has never really settled since a £25m move from Bayern Munich, with injury issues of his own. Harvey Elliott is currently on the sidelines with a long-term lay-off, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has never fully recovered from his own.

De Jong has the dynamism and ball-carrying ability to interest Klopp. While he may have to work on his physicality, the 24-year-old is positionally intelligent and could slot into any one of the Reds' three midfield slots.

Liverpool may also be able to get the deal done cheaply.

Thiago is apparently wanted back in Catalonia by Xavi, who worked with the midfielder during the Spain international's early years. Both players are La Masia graduates and Xavi is said to retain an admiration for his ex-colleague.

If Liverpool could potentially offer Thiago in the equation, they might find a way to get De Jong in return. The Dutch midfielder cost Barca upwards of £60m when he joined.

Despite his price tag though, De Jong has never fully convinced the Camp Nou faithful, often having to share game time with Sergio Busquets and becoming a victim of the changing trends and tactical tweaks of the LaLiga giants in the last couple of years.